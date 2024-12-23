Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Seattle 4-8, Washington 8-3

What to Know

Washington is 9-0 against Seattle since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Washington Huskies will play host again on Monday to welcome the Seattle Redhawks, where tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Washington is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took down Wash. State 89-73 on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington to victory, but perhaps none more so than DJ Davis, who earned 21 points along with two steals. Davis' performance made up for a slower game against Eastern Washington two weeks ago. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyree Ihenacho, who earned 12 points along with two steals and two blocks.

Washington was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Seattle last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-68 to UIC. The Redhawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Seattle's loss came about despite a quality game from Brayden Maldonado, who went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus three steals. Maldonado is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Washington's win bumped their record up to 8-3. As for Seattle, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-8.

Going forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Washington barely slipped by Seattle when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 100-99. Will Washington repeat their success, or does Seattle have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Washington is a big 11.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Huskies as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won all of the games they've played against Seattle in the last 9 years.