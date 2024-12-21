Who's Playing
Utah Valley Wolverines @ Weber State Wildcats
Current Records: Utah Valley 6-6, Weber State 6-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.16
What to Know
The Weber State Wildcats will take on the Utah Valley Wolverines in a holiday battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Dee Events Center. The Wildcats are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.
Weber State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Lincoln to the tune of 128-58 on Wednesday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-29.
Weber State was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lincoln only posted ten.
Meanwhile, Utah Valley was able to grind out a solid win over Idaho State on Wednesday, taking the game 70-56.
The victory got Weber State back to even at 6-6. As for Utah Valley, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-6.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Weber State has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've only made 30.3% of their threes this season. Given Weber State's sizable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.
Weber State lost to Utah Valley at home by a decisive 70-54 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Weber State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Weber State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 141.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah Valley has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Weber State.
- Dec 05, 2023 - Utah Valley 70 vs. Weber State 54
- Jan 02, 2021 - Weber State 70 vs. Utah Valley 62
- Dec 04, 2019 - Weber State 72 vs. Utah Valley 67
- Dec 15, 2018 - Utah Valley 75 vs. Weber State 63
- Dec 06, 2017 - Utah Valley 83 vs. Weber State 56
- Dec 17, 2016 - Weber State 93 vs. Utah Valley 85
- Dec 09, 2015 - Utah Valley 84 vs. Weber State 81