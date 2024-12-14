Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 2-7, West Virginia 7-2

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The West Virginia Mountaineers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

West Virginia's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They put a hurting on NC Central to the tune of 79-45 on Tuesday. The Mountaineers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 28 points or more this season.

West Virginia got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jonathan Powell out in front who had 17 points. Powell had some trouble finding his footing against Georgetown on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of KJ Tenner, who scored nine points along with six assists and two steals.

West Virginia was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as NC Central only posted six.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They lost to Virginia on the road by a decisive 59-41 margin. The game marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

West Virginia pushed their record up to 7-2 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 2-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: West Virginia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. It's a different story for Bethune-Cook., though, as they've been averaging only 62.9. The only thing between West Virginia and another offensive beatdown is Bethune-Cook.. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything came up roses for West Virginia against Bethune-Cook. when the teams last played back in November of 2015, as the team secured a 97-44 win. Will West Virginia repeat their success, or does Bethune-Cook. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.