Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: William & Mary 2-1, Winthrop 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Rock Hill Sports & Events Center -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe are taking a road trip to face off against the Winthrop Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rock Hill Sports & Events Center. The Tribe are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

William & Mary's offense will try to repeat the strong performance it gave on Tuesday, when they got past Norfolk State's usually-dominant defense. William & Mary came out on top against Norfolk State by a score of 84-73.

Kyle Frazier was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points. His performance made up for a slower match against Radford on Friday.

William & Mary was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 82 points the game before, Winthrop faltered in their matchup on Monday. They fell 58-52 to Va. Tech. The loss was the Eagles' first of the season.

William & Mary now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Winthrop, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: William & Mary has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 49. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

William & Mary is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Winthrop is a solid 6.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

