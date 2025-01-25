Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wright State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Detroit 37-24.

If Wright State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-11 in no time. On the other hand, Detroit will have to make due with a 6-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Detroit 6-15, Wright State 10-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Wright State is 9-1 against Detroit since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Wright State would be headed in after a victory, but Milwaukee made sure that didn't happen. The match between Wright State and Milwaukee wasn't particularly close, with Wright State falling 95-79.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 65-50 bruising from Clev. State.

Wright State now has a losing record at 10-11. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Wright State has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 49.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've only made 40.6% of their field goals this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wright State beat Detroit 80-72 in their previous matchup back in December of 2024. Will Wright State repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wright State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.