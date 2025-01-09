Who's Playing

What to Know

Wright State and Oakland are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Wright State took a loss when they played away from home last Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They were the clear victor by a 74-51 margin over Green Bay. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Raiders as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Wright State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Green Bay only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Oakland opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-71 defeat to Robert Morris.

The win got Wright State back to even at 8-8. As for Oakland, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Wright State just can't miss this season, having made 49.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their field goals this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wright State couldn't quite finish off Oakland in their previous meeting back in December of 2024 and fell 66-64. Will Wright State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Wright State is a 3-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Wright State and Oakland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.