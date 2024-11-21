Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Princeton 4-1, Wright State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders will take on the Princeton Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.2 points per game this season.

Wright State took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 92-56 victory over Central State. The Raiders' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Wright State was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Princeton earned a 68-57 win over Merrimack on Sunday. That looming 68-57 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Tigers yet this season.

Wright State now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Princeton, they pushed their record up to 4-1 with the victory, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wright State just can't miss this season, having nailed 49.5% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.