Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Colo. State 10-7, Wyoming 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Colo. State Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. The Rams might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Tuesday.

Colo. State is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering San Diego State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. The game between them and the Aztecs wasn't particularly close, with Colo. State falling 75-60.

Despite their defeat, Colo. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Lake, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Wyoming lost to Boise State on Tuesday, and Wyoming lost bad. The score wound up at 96-55. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Cowboys in their matchups with the Broncos: they've now lost six in a row.

Colo. State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for Wyoming, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

Colo. State beat Wyoming 70-62 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colo. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colo. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.

  • Mar 02, 2024 - Colo. State 70 vs. Wyoming 62
  • Jan 27, 2024 - Wyoming 79 vs. Colo. State 76
  • Feb 24, 2023 - Colo. State 84 vs. Wyoming 71
  • Jan 21, 2023 - Wyoming 58 vs. Colo. State 57
  • Feb 23, 2022 - Colo. State 61 vs. Wyoming 55
  • Jan 31, 2022 - Wyoming 84 vs. Colo. State 78
  • Feb 06, 2021 - Colo. State 68 vs. Wyoming 59
  • Feb 04, 2021 - Colo. State 74 vs. Wyoming 72
  • Mar 04, 2020 - Wyoming 80 vs. Colo. State 74
  • Feb 15, 2020 - Colo. State 77 vs. Wyoming 70