Who's Playing
Colo. State Rams @ Wyoming Cowboys
Current Records: Colo. State 10-7, Wyoming 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Colo. State Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. The Rams might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Tuesday.
Colo. State is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering San Diego State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. The game between them and the Aztecs wasn't particularly close, with Colo. State falling 75-60.
Despite their defeat, Colo. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Lake, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points, was perhaps the best of all.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Wyoming lost to Boise State on Tuesday, and Wyoming lost bad. The score wound up at 96-55. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Cowboys in their matchups with the Broncos: they've now lost six in a row.
Colo. State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for Wyoming, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.
Colo. State beat Wyoming 70-62 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colo. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Colo. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Colo. State 70 vs. Wyoming 62
- Jan 27, 2024 - Wyoming 79 vs. Colo. State 76
- Feb 24, 2023 - Colo. State 84 vs. Wyoming 71
- Jan 21, 2023 - Wyoming 58 vs. Colo. State 57
- Feb 23, 2022 - Colo. State 61 vs. Wyoming 55
- Jan 31, 2022 - Wyoming 84 vs. Colo. State 78
- Feb 06, 2021 - Colo. State 68 vs. Wyoming 59
- Feb 04, 2021 - Colo. State 74 vs. Wyoming 72
- Mar 04, 2020 - Wyoming 80 vs. Colo. State 74
- Feb 15, 2020 - Colo. State 77 vs. Wyoming 70