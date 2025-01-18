Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Colo. State 10-7, Wyoming 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Colo. State Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. The Rams might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Tuesday.

Colo. State is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering San Diego State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. The game between them and the Aztecs wasn't particularly close, with Colo. State falling 75-60.

Despite their defeat, Colo. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Lake, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Wyoming lost to Boise State on Tuesday, and Wyoming lost bad. The score wound up at 96-55. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Cowboys in their matchups with the Broncos: they've now lost six in a row.

Colo. State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for Wyoming, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

Colo. State beat Wyoming 70-62 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colo. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colo. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.