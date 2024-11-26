Halftime Report

S. Carolina has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 34-29 lead against Xavier.

If S. Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, Xavier will have to make due with a 5-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

S. Carolina Gamecocks @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: S. Carolina 3-2, Xavier 5-0

What to Know

The S. Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the Xavier Musketeers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

S. Carolina took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They came out on top against Mercer by a score of 84-72.

S. Carolina got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Collin Murray-Boyles out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Murray-Boyles a new career-high in threes (two). Another player making a difference was Zachary Davis, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Xavier waltzed into their game on Wednesday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They were the clear victor by an 80-55 margin over the Saints. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 26.5 in the Musketeers' favor.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Xavier to victory, but perhaps none more so than Marcus Foster, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus five assists and five rebounds. Ryan Conwell was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus two steals.

Xavier was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Siena only posted 13.

S. Carolina pushed their record up to 3-2 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Xavier, their victory bumped their record up to 5-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. S. Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

S. Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: S. Carolina is playing as the underdog, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Xavier is a solid 6.5-point favorite against S. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

