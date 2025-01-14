Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Villanova 11-6, Xavier 10-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Xavier Musketeers and the Villanova Wildcats are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Musketeers going off as just a three-point favorite.

Xavier is returning to their home court after beating DePaul on theirs, despite the fact DePaul has dominated at home this season. Xavier walked away with a 77-63 victory over DePaul on Saturday.

Xavier's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ryan Conwell, who earned 19 points. Conwell's performance made up for a slower matchup against St. John's on Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Freemantle, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Villanova's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took an 80-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of St. John's. The Wildcats have struggled against the Red Storm recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Villanova's loss came about despite a quality game from Wooga Poplar, who went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points.

Xavier's victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-7. As for Villanova, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Xavier hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Xavier skirted past Villanova 56-53 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Does Xavier have another victory up their sleeve, or will Villanova turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Xavier is a 3-point favorite against Villanova, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Villanova has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Xavier.