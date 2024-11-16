Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Wake Forest 4-0, Xavier 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Xavier Musketeers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. Both teams are still undefeated (the Demon Deacons have four wins , while the Musketeers have three).

Wake Forest is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 85-80 win over SC Upstate on Wednesday. With that victory, the Demon Deacons brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wake Forest to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hunter Sallis, who went 9 for 14 en route to 23 points plus six assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance gave Sallis a new career-high in assists. Cameron Hildreth was another key player, earning 18 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Xavier won against IUI on Friday with 94 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Tuesday. Xavier steamrolled past Jackson State 94-57. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 26.5 in the Musketeers' favor.

Xavier got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Zach Freemantle out in front who went 8 for 11 en route to 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dante Maddox Jr., who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.

Xavier was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Jackson State only posted ten.

Wake Forest's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. As for Xavier, their win bumped their record up to 3-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wake Forest hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wake Forest skirted past Xavier 80-78 in their previous meeting back in December of 2019. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wake Forest since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Xavier has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Wake Forest.