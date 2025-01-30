Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Eastern Washington 6-15, Idaho State 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Idaho State is heading back home. They and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Gym.

Last Saturday, Idaho State lost to Portland State on the road by a decisive 76-59 margin.

Even though they lost, Idaho State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 67-62 to N. Colorado.

Idaho State's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-10. As for Eastern Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-15.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Idaho State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Washington, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given Idaho State's sizable advantage in that area, Eastern Washington will need to find a way to close that gap.

Idaho State came up short against Eastern Washington when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 88-82. Will Idaho State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Idaho State is a solid 6-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.