Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Idaho State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 32-28 lead against Oral Roberts.

If Idaho State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-5 in no time. On the other hand, Oral Roberts will have to make due with a 3-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Oral Roberts 3-6, Idaho State 3-5

What to Know

Oral Roberts has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Idaho State Bengals at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Gym. The Golden Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Oral Roberts finally turned things around against N. Arizona on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Lumberjacks by a score of 83-76. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but the Golden Eagles were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Idaho State couldn't handle South Dakota on Wednesday and fell 94-80.

Even though they lost, Idaho State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 12 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Oral Roberts' victory bumped their record up to 3-6. As for Idaho State, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 3-5.

Oral Roberts is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Idaho State is a 4.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

