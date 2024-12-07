Halftime Report

The last time Indiana and Miami (Ohio) met, the game was decided by 30 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Indiana leads 39-36 over Miami (Ohio).

If Indiana keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-2 in no time. On the other hand, Miami (Ohio) will have to make due with a 5-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 5-2, Indiana 6-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Indiana. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Indiana is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat Sam Houston 97-71. The Hoosiers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Malik Reneau, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Myles Rice, who went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points.

Even though they won, Indiana struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Miami (Ohio) aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Monday extended their overall winning streak to three. They walked away with a 73-60 win over Air Force.

Peter Suder went supernova for Miami (Ohio), going 17 for 21 en route to 42 points plus three steals.

Indiana's victory bumped their record up to 6-2. As for Miami (Ohio), they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 49.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've made 47.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Indiana against Miami (Ohio) in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, as the squad secured an 86-56 win. Will Indiana repeat their success, or does Miami (Ohio) have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a big 19-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoosiers, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.