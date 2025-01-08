Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: USC 9-5, Indiana 12-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

USC has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Trojans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

USC is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Michigan just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took an 85-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolverines.

Despite their defeat, USC saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kevin Patton Jr., who went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points plus two steals and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Patton Jr.'s performance made up for a slower match against Southern U. two weeks ago. The team also got some help courtesy of Wesley Yates III, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, Indiana came tearing into Sunday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They rang in the new year with a 77-71 win over the Nittany Lions. The score was all tied up 29-29 at the break, but the Hoosiers were the better team in the second half.

Indiana can attribute much of their success to Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. Ballo continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Luke Goode, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

USC's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-5. As for Indiana, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. USC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.