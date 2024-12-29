Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Harvard 3-8, Iona 4-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Iona Gaels and the Harvard Crimson will round out the year against one another at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Hynes Athletics Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Gaels will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Iona is coming into the game on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight wins. They walked away with a 79-73 victory over Colgate on Sunday.

Iona can attribute much of their success to DeJour Reaves, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Reaves had some trouble finding his footing against Rice on December 1st, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Yaphet Moundi, who went 6 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds.

Iona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 12 consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Harvard couldn't handle Furman last Saturday and fell 77-63.

Iona's win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-8. As for Harvard, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-8.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Iona has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Harvard, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given Iona's sizable advantage in that area, Harvard will need to find a way to close that gap.

Iona beat Harvard 69-60 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will Iona repeat their success, or does Harvard have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iona is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gaels, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Iona has won both of the games they've played against Harvard in the last 3 years.