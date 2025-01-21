Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Minnesota 9-9, Iowa 12-6

Iowa is 8-2 against Minnesota since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The timing is sure in the Hawkeyes' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while the Golden Gophers have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Friday, things couldn't have gone much worse for Iowa as they lost 94-70 to UCLA. The Hawkeyes were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 57-24.

The losing side was boosted by Josh Dix, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Minnesota ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They skirted by Michigan 84-81 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Dawson Garcia with less than a second left in the third quarter. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Golden Gophers as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Minnesota got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Garcia out in front who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds. The match was Garcia's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Lu'Cye Patterson, who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Iowa's loss dropped their record down to 12-6. As for Minnesota, the win got them back to even at 9-9.

Looking forward, Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Iowa beat Minnesota 90-85 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Does Iowa have another victory up their sleeve, or will Minnesota turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Iowa is a big 9.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151 points.

Iowa has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.