Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Northwestern 6-2, Iowa 6-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Peacock

Peacock

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iowa is preparing for their first Big Ten matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Iowa is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 110-77 victory over SC Upstate. The Hawkeyes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Brock Harding, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten assists. What's more, he also posted a 69.2% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Another player making a difference was Drew Thelwell, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus four steals.

Iowa was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Northwestern earned a 66-61 win over UNLV on Friday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northwestern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brooks Barnhizer, who shot 4-for-7 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Nicholson, who scored eight points in addition to five assists and two steals.

Iowa's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Northwestern, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Iowa has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.6 threes per game. It's a different story for Northwestern, though, as they've been averaging only 5.5. Given Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, Northwestern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Iowa was able to grind out a solid win over Northwestern in their previous meeting back in March, winning 87-80. Does Iowa have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Iowa has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.