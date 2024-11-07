Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Southern U. 0-1, Iowa 1-0

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: BTN Plus

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against the Southern U. Jaguars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes will be strutting in after a victory while the Jaguars will be stumbling in from a loss.

Iowa is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They blew past Texas A&M-Commerce 89-67. The Hawkeyes were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Payton Sandfort and Owen Freeman were among the main playmakers for Iowa as the former dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. Sandfort's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Pryce Sandfort, who scored 13 points plus two blocks.

Iowa smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Southern U. had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 93-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of South Dakota on Monday.

Everything came up roses for Iowa against Southern U. when the teams last played back in November of 2020, as the team secured a 103-76 win. In that matchup, Iowa amassed a halftime lead of 58-35, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Series History

Iowa has won both of the games they've played against Southern U. in the last 7 years.