Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Auburn 4-0, Iowa State 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Iowa State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the Auburn Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Lahaina Civic Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Iowa State is headed into the match following a big win against IUI on Monday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Iowa State blew past IUI, posting an 87-52 victory. With the Cyclones ahead 49-29 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Iowa State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Joshua Jefferson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds, and Tamin Lipsey, who went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five steals. Jefferson's performance made up for a slower game against Kansas City two weeks ago. The team also got some help courtesy of Curtis Jones, who posted 20 points plus six rebounds.

Iowa State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as IUI only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Auburn entered their tilt with N. Alabama on Monday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They put a hurting on the Lions to the tune of 102-69. The Tigers' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Johni Broome was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 17 rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 76.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Denver Jones was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine assists.

Iowa State pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their 21st straight at home dating back to last season. As for Auburn, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Iowa State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Auburn is a 3.5-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.