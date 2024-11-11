Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Kansas City 2-0, Iowa State 1-0

The Kansas City Roos are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The two teams are strolling into their contests after big wins in their previous games.

Last Friday, Kansas City was fully in charge, breezing past KANCHR 124-36. With the Roos ahead 62-19 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Kansas City smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as KANCHR only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, Iowa State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They blew past Miss Valley State, posting an 83-44 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 46 in the Cyclones' favor.

Iowa State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tamin Lipsey, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus three steals and two blocks. What's more, Lipsey also posted a 71.4% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Keshon Gilbert was another key player, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Things could have been worse for Kansas City, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 79-61 loss to Iowa State in their previous meeting back in December of 2019. Can Kansas City avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Kansas City must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 27.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 15-12 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 28.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Iowa State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.