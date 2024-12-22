Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Morgan State 6-8, Iowa State 9-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Iowa State. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Morgan State Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Cyclones' favor as the team sits on 24 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Bears have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, everything came up roses for Iowa State against Neb.-Omaha as the squad secured an 83-51 win. The Cyclones have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 26 points or more this season.

Iowa State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Keshon Gilbert, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points. Gilbert had some trouble finding his footing against Iowa last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Joshua Jefferson, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Iowa State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Neb.-Omaha only posted ten.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last matchup, Morgan State made sure to put some points up on the board against Campbell on Sunday. Morgan State came out on top against Campbell by a score of 86-76.

Morgan State can attribute much of their success to Will Thomas, who went 12 for 19 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds, and Kameron Hobbs, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points plus five assists. Those five assists gave Hobbs a new career-high.

Iowa State's win bumped their record up to 9-1. As for Morgan State, their victory bumped their record up to 6-8.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Iowa State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've been averaging 14.6. Given Iowa State's sizable advantage in that area, Morgan State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 43.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 43-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.