Halftime Report

A win for IUI would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 33-29 lead against N. Kentucky.

IUI entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will N. Kentucky step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ IUI Jaguars

Current Records: N. Kentucky 2-6, IUI 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana

The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

IUI will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at The Jungle. The Jaguars know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three games -- so hopefully the Norse like a good challenge.

Last Wednesday, IUI earned an 84-75 victory over Green Bay.

IUI smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky came up short against Akron on Tuesday and fell 86-73.

Trey Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 11 for 15 en route to 30 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

The win got IUI back to even at 5-5. As for N. Kentucky, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-6.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: IUI has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, N. Kentucky will need to find a way to close that gap.

IUI ended up a good deal behind N. Kentucky when the teams last played back in February, losing 80-64. Will IUI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

N. Kentucky is a big 8-point favorite against IUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUI.