Who's Playing
N. Alabama Lions @ Jacksonville Dolphins
Current Records: N. Alabama 11-6, Jacksonville 9-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the N. Alabama Lions and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swisher Gym. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.
N. Alabama will bounce into Thursday's contest after (finally) beating Stetson, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. N. Alabama took their game on Saturday with ease, bagging a 92-64 win over Stetson. With the Lions ahead 47-26 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
N. Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-75 victory over the Colonels.
N. Alabama has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for Jacksonville, their win bumped their record up to 9-7.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: N. Alabama hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Jacksonville, though, as they've been averaging 15.2. Given N. Alabama's sizable advantage in that area, Jacksonville will need to find a way to close that gap.
N. Alabama came up short against Jacksonville in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 67-63. Can N. Alabama avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
N. Alabama has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Jacksonville.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Jacksonville 67 vs. N. Alabama 63
- Jan 26, 2023 - N. Alabama 80 vs. Jacksonville 62
- Feb 03, 2022 - Jacksonville 56 vs. N. Alabama 50
- Jan 23, 2021 - N. Alabama 76 vs. Jacksonville 54
- Jan 22, 2021 - N. Alabama 82 vs. Jacksonville 81
- Feb 01, 2020 - Jacksonville 85 vs. N. Alabama 83
- Jan 02, 2020 - N. Alabama 62 vs. Jacksonville 57
- Feb 26, 2019 - N. Alabama 69 vs. Jacksonville 55
- Jan 16, 2019 - N. Alabama 91 vs. Jacksonville 88