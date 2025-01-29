Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Okla. State 10-9, Kansas State 8-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Okla. State Cowboys and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cowboys are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Okla. State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 146.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 64-54 to Texas Tech on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kansas State came into Saturday's game having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 73-60 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

Kansas State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was David N'Guessan out in front who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus four blocks. Max Jones was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds.

Okla. State's loss dropped their record down to 10-9. As for Kansas State, their win bumped their record up to 8-11.

Okla. State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Kansas State.

While only Kansas State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Okla. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.