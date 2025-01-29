Who's Playing
Okla. State Cowboys @ Kansas State Wildcats
Current Records: Okla. State 10-9, Kansas State 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Okla. State Cowboys and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cowboys are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
Okla. State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 146.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 64-54 to Texas Tech on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Kansas State came into Saturday's game having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 73-60 win over West Virginia on Saturday.
Kansas State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was David N'Guessan out in front who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus four blocks. Max Jones was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds.
Okla. State's loss dropped their record down to 10-9. As for Kansas State, their win bumped their record up to 8-11.
Okla. State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Kansas State.
While only Kansas State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.
Odds
Kansas State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 146 points.
Series History
Okla. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.
- Jan 07, 2025 - Okla. State 79 vs. Kansas State 66
- Feb 03, 2024 - Okla. State 75 vs. Kansas State 72
- Jan 20, 2024 - Kansas State 70 vs. Okla. State 66
- Feb 25, 2023 - Kansas State 73 vs. Okla. State 68
- Jan 10, 2023 - Kansas State 65 vs. Okla. State 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - Okla. State 82 vs. Kansas State 79
- Feb 02, 2022 - Kansas State 71 vs. Okla. State 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - Okla. State 67 vs. Kansas State 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - Okla. State 70 vs. Kansas State 54
- Mar 04, 2020 - Okla. State 69 vs. Kansas State 63