What to Know

Liberty is 8-2 against Kennesaw State since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. Despite being away, the Flames are looking at a three-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, everything went Liberty's way against FIU as Liberty made off with an 82-59 win. The Flames have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matchups by 20 points or more this season.

Liberty relied on the efforts of Taelon Peter, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points, and Colin Porter, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus five assists and three steals. The dominant performance also gave Peter a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (57.1%).

Even though they won, Liberty struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of UTEP by a score of 73-71.

Despite their defeat, Kennesaw State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Simeon Cottle, who scored 19 points along with five assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamil Miller, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds.

The victory made it two in a row for Liberty and bumps their season record up to 16-4. As for Kennesaw State, their loss dropped their record down to 12-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Liberty has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Kennesaw State, though, as they've only nailed 29.8% of their threes this season. Given Liberty's sizable advantage in that area, Kennesaw State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Liberty and Kennesaw State were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Liberty came up empty-handed after a 67-66 defeat. Can Liberty avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Liberty is a 3-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Flames slightly, as the game opened with the Flames as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Liberty has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Kennesaw State.