Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Kennesaw State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 29-25 lead against Sam Houston.

If Kennesaw State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-7 in no time. On the other hand, Sam Houston will have to make due with an 8-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Sam Houston 8-9, Kennesaw State 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Sam Houston Bearkats and the Kennesaw State Owls are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at KSU Convocation Center. The Bearkats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, Sam Houston finally turned things around against FIU on Saturday. They walked away with an 81-74 victory over the Panthers.

Lamar Wilkerson was the offensive standout of the match as he went 10 for 15 en route to 29 points. What's more, he also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Marcus Boykin was another key player, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State ended up a good deal behind Western Kentucky on Saturday and lost 85-69. The Owls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Kennesaw State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Adrian Wooley, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. The matchup was Wooley's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Less helpful for Kennesaw State was Braedan Lue's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Kennesaw State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Sam Houston's win bumped their record up to 8-9. As for Kennesaw State, their loss dropped their record down to 9-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Sam Houston has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Kennesaw State, though, as they've only nailed 31.3% of their threes this season. Given Sam Houston's sizable advantage in that area, Kennesaw State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sam Houston is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Kennesaw State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bearkats as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

