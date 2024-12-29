Who's Playing

Heidelberg College Student Princes @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Heidelberg College 0-0, Kent State 8-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Heidelberg College Student Princes will start their season against the Kent State Golden Flashes. Tip off is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center.

Kent State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 82 points last Sunday, they were much more limited against Alabama on Sunday. There's no need to mince words: Kent State lost to the Crimson Tide, and Kent State lost bad. The score wound up at 81-54. The Golden Flashes' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Their defeat dropped their record down to 8-3. As for Heidelberg College, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.