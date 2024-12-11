Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Colgate 2-8, Kentucky 8-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kentucky is heading back home. They will welcome the Colgate Raiders at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 92.6 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Kentucky needed a bit of extra time to put away Gonzaga. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Bulldogs 90-89. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:19 mark of the second half, when the Wildcats were facing a 52-34 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kentucky to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrew Carr, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds. Carr had some trouble finding his footing against Clemson on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jaxson Robinson was another key player, earning 18 points in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, Colgate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of Northeastern by a score of 78-75.

Jalen Cox put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with six rebounds and five assists. What's more, he also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Another player making a difference was Parker Jones, who had 13 points plus five rebounds and four steals.

Kentucky's win bumped their record up to 8-1. As for Colgate, they have fallen quite a ways from their 22-9 record last season and are now at 2-8.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Kentucky has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Colgate, though, as they've been averaging only 31.3. Given Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, Colgate will need to find a way to close that gap.