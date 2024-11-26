Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Western Kentucky 3-2, Kentucky 5-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 97 points per game this season.

Kentucky is headed into the match following a big win against Jackson State on Friday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Kentucky blew past Jackson State, posting a 108-59 victory. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 28 points or more this season.

Kentucky's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Otega Oweh led the charge by going 8 for 12 en route to 21 points plus three steals. Koby Brea was another key player, going 8 for 11 en route to 22 points.

Even though they won, Kentucky struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They took down the Tigers 79-62.

Western Kentucky's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Khristian Lander, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points. What's more, Lander also posted a 80% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Don McHenry, who earned 13 points plus five rebounds and five steals.

Kentucky pushed their record up to 5-0 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Western Kentucky, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Kentucky has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 42.3% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've nailed 37.4% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Kentucky against Western Kentucky when the teams last played back in December of 2021, as the team secured a 95-60 win. Will Kentucky repeat their success, or does Western Kentucky have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.