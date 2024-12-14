Halftime Report

Georgia Southern has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Georgia Southern leads 35-33 over La. Tech.

If Georgia Southern keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-4 in no time. On the other hand, La. Tech will have to make due with an 8-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Georgia Southern 6-4, La. Tech 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, La. Tech is heading back home. They will welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

If Georgia Southern heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when La. Tech took over last week. La. Tech came out on top against Louisiana by a score of 69-58 on Sunday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead La. Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Daniel Batcho, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Georgia Southern). They had just enough and edged North Florida out 93-91. Having forecasted a close win for the Eagles, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Georgia Southern was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

La. Tech's victory bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Georgia Southern, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: La. Tech has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've only made 31.7% of their threes this season. Given La. Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 11.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

