Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Liberty 14-2, La. Tech 12-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

La. Tech is on a four-game streak of home wins, while Liberty is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.2 points per game this season.

Last Thursday, La. Tech strolled past FIU with points to spare, taking the game 81-64.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead La. Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Al Green, who went 7 for 9 en route to 21 points plus two steals. Green had some trouble finding his footing against N. Mex. State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Kaden Cooper, who went 9 for 11 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds.

La. Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FIU only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Liberty earned a 76-68 victory over Sam Houston on Thursday.

Among those leading the charge was Colin Porter, who posted 17 points along with five assists and three steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Jayvon Maughmer was another key player, earning 12 points plus five rebounds.

La. Tech's win bumped their record up to 12-4. As for Liberty, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-2 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: La. Tech has been crazy accurate this season, having made 49.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've drained 49.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

La. Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 10-3 and Liberty is 3-0.

Odds

Liberty is a slight 2-point favorite against La. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

La. Tech and Liberty both have 1 win in their last 2 games.