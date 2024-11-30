Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Southern U. 2-4, La. Tech 7-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Southern U. Jaguars will face off against the La. Tech Bulldogs at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Jaguars are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Southern U. will roll into the match after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 54 points last Wednesday, then bounced right back against Champ. Christ. on Monday. Southern U. simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Champ. Christ. 121-58. With the Jaguars ahead 65-19 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, La. Tech waltzed into their contest on Wednesday with six straight wins... but they left with seven. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Colonels.

Among those leading the charge was Daniel Batcho, who went 8 for 10 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. Amaree Abram was another key player, scoring 14 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Southern U.'s win bumped their record up to 2-4. As for La. Tech, their victory bumped their record up to 7-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern U. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.8 points per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern U. lost to La. Tech on the road by a decisive 74-59 margin in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Can Southern U. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

La. Tech has won both of the games they've played against Southern U. in the last 9 years.