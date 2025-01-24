Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, La. Tech looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 33-28 lead against Western Kentucky.

If La. Tech keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-6 in no time. On the other hand, Western Kentucky will have to make due with an 11-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Kentucky 11-7, La. Tech 13-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, La. Tech is heading back home. They and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

The experts predicted La. Tech would be headed in after a victory, but Kennesaw State made sure that didn't happen. La. Tech fell just short of Kennesaw State by a score of 78-76 on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that the Bulldogs have lost by exactly two points.

Daniel Batcho put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 en route to 23 points plus seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Devin Ree, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

Even though they lost, La. Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. This was only their first loss (out of four games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Western Kentucky faltered in their match on Saturday. They fell 71-57 to Middle Tennessee. The contest marked the Hilltoppers' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

La. Tech's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-6. As for Western Kentucky, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-7 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: La. Tech has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, La. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, keep La. Tech in mind: they have a solid 11-5 record against the spread this season.

Odds

La. Tech is a solid 6-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

La. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Kentucky.