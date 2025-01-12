Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Mercyhurst 7-11, Le Moyne 5-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Mercyhurst Lakers and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ted Grant Court. The Lakers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Friday, Mercyhurst couldn't handle St. Francis and fell 73-59.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 91-86 to FDU. Even though they lost, the Dolphins' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game (they're now ranked 189th in scoring overall).

Mercyhurst's defeat dropped their record down to 7-11. As for Le Moyne, their loss dropped their record down to 5-12.