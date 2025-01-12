Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Mercyhurst 7-11, Le Moyne 5-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Mercyhurst Lakers and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ted Grant Court. The Lakers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Friday, Mercyhurst couldn't handle St. Francis and fell 73-59.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 91-86 to FDU. Even though they lost, the Dolphins' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game (they're now ranked 189th in scoring overall).

Mercyhurst's defeat dropped their record down to 7-11. As for Le Moyne, their loss dropped their record down to 5-12.