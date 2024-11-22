Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Louisiana 1-3, Liberty 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Liberty Flames' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Flames will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Liberty is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 142.5, but even that wound up being too high. Everything went their way against Charleston on Sunday as Liberty made off with a 68-47 win. The Flames have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 20 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Liberty to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zach Cleveland, who went 8 for 12 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and four blocks. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Ihnen, who scored 13 points plus seven rebounds.

Liberty was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Charleston only racked up eight.

Meanwhile, Louisiana managed to keep up with Rice until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Louisiana suffered a bruising 83-61 loss at the hands of Rice. The Ragin Cajuns didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Michael Thomas, who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (three). Christian Wright was another key player, earning 13 points plus five rebounds.

Liberty's victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Louisiana, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-3.

Odds

Liberty is a big 12.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

