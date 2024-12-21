Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: UT Arlington 6-6, Liberty 11-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Liberty Flames' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the UT Arlington Mavericks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Liberty is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat St. Andrews 124-50. The Flames have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 20 points or more this season.

Liberty was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington posted their biggest victory since November 15th on Wednesday. They took their matchup with ease, bagging an 80-54 win over Evansville. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-24.

UT Arlington relied on the efforts of Diante Smith, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks, and Lance Ware, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds. Smith's performance made up for a slower game against USC back in November.

Liberty pushed their record up to 11-1 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for UT Arlington, the win got them back to even at 6-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Liberty has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.9 threes per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.