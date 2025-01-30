Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: SIUE 14-7, Lindenwood 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

SIUE is 5-0 against Lindenwood since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Despite being away, the Cougars are looking at a three-point advantage in the spread.

SIUE is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 130.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 65-54 victory over Morehead State on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cougars.

Even though they won, SIUE struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 16.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last ten contests they've fallen to only 10.5 per game.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood suffered their biggest defeat since December 7, 2024 on Saturday. They took a serious blow against Little Rock, falling 78-46. The match marked the Lions' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

SIUE's win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-7. As for Lindenwood, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-12.

SIUE beat Lindenwood 58-47 in their previous meeting on January 4th. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SIUE is a 3-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SIUE has won all of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last 2 years.