Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Western Georgia 3-13, Lipscomb 10-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Lipscomb Bisons and the Western Georgia Wolves are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Arena. The Bisons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

Lipscomb will head into Thursday's matchup out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Thursday after a huge 32-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Queens by a score of 75-73. The Bisons didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Western Georgia beat Austin Peay 72-68 on Thursday.

Lipscomb's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-6. As for Western Georgia, their victory ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-13.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Lipscomb has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Lipscomb's sizable advantage in that area, Western Georgia will need to find a way to close that gap.