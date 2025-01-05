Halftime Report

Chicago State and LIU have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Chicago State leads 25-22 over LIU.

Chicago State has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Chicago State 1-15, LIU 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the LIU Sharks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Cougars pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Sharks.

Having struggled with 16 defeats in a row dating back to last season, Chicago State finally turned things around against Wagner on Friday. They rang in the new year with a 64-52 win over the Seahawks.

Even though they won, Chicago State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, LIU finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They strolled past Le Moyne with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 78-62.

Chicago State made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-15. As for LIU, their victory bumped their record up to 5-11.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, LIU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be Chicago State's 17th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-9 against the spread).

Odds

LIU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Sharks slightly, as the game opened with the Sharks as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

