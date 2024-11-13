Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Milwaukee 1-1, Longwood 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will face off against the Milwaukee Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The Lancers will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, Longwood strolled past Morgan State with points to spare, taking the game 84-66. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Lancers.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee suffered their biggest defeat since November 14, 2023 on Thursday. They suffered a bruising 87-68 loss at the hands of N. Iowa.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Themus Fulks, who earned 18 points in addition to seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was AJ McKee, who posted 16 points.

Milwaukee struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Longwood's win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0. As for Milwaukee, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Longwood beat Milwaukee 80-67 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will Longwood repeat their success, or does Milwaukee have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Going forward, Longwood is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Longwood is a 4.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Longwood won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.