Rice Owls @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Rice 3-1, Louisiana 1-2

What to Know

The Rice Owls are taking a road trip to face off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cajundome. The Ragin Cajuns took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Owls, who come in off a win.

On Saturday, Rice needed a bit of extra time to put away Northwestern State. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Demons , sneaking past 77-75. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Owls.

Kellen Amos was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 16 points in addition to eight rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 82 points the game before, Louisiana faltered in their game on Wednesday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 91-45 bruising that Houston dished out on Wednesday. The Ragin Cajuns were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-25.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Louisiana struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Houston pulled down 18.

Rice's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-1. As for Louisiana, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Rice is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Rice ended up a good deal behind Louisiana in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, losing 84-67. Can Rice avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Louisiana is a 5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ragin Cajuns, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.