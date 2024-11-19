Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Bellarmine 0-4, Louisville 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will face off against the Bellarmine Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Louisville was supposed to head into this match following a close win against Tennessee, but that's certainly not how things went down last Saturday. Louisville found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 77-55 punch to the gut against Tennessee. Having soared to a lofty 93 points in the game before, the Cardinals' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Reyne Smith, who had 18 points in addition to five rebounds. Kasean Pryor, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. Their bruising 83-62 defeat to Marshall might stick with them for a while. The matchup was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but the Knights couldn't quite close it out.

Bellarmine struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Marshall racked up 17.

Louisville's loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Bellarmine, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-4.

Louisville was able to grind out a solid victory over Bellarmine when the teams last played back in November of 2023, winning 73-68. Will Louisville repeat their success, or does Bellarmine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Louisville and Bellarmine both have 1 win in their last 2 games.