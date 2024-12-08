Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Duke 6-2, Louisville 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Duke is preparing for their first ACC matchup of the season on Sunday. They and the Louisville Cardinals will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals have the home-court advantage, but the Blue Devils are expected to win by 9.5 points.

Last Wednesday, Duke earned an 84-78 victory over Auburn. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Blue Devils.

Cooper Flagg was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Evans, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisville last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 86-63 loss at the hands of Ole Miss. The Cardinals have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chucky Hepburn, who had 19 points. Terrence Edwards Jr., on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Louisville struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Duke pushed their record up to 6-2 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Louisville, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Duke hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Duke's way against Louisville when the teams last played back in February, as Duke made off with an 84-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Duke since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Duke is a big 9.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blue Devils, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Duke has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.