Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Duke 6-2, Louisville 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Duke is preparing for their first ACC matchup of the season on Sunday. They and the Louisville Cardinals will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. The Blue Devils are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.1 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, Duke was able to grind out a solid victory over Auburn, taking the game 84-78. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Blue Devils.

Among those leading the charge was Cooper Flagg, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Evans, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisville last Tuesday, but the final result did not. Their bruising 86-63 defeat to Ole Miss might stick with them for a while. The Cardinals have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Chucky Hepburn, who scored 19 points. Less helpful for Louisville was Khani Rooths' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Louisville struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Duke pushed their record up to 6-2 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Louisville, their loss dropped their record down to 5-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Duke has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Duke took their victory against Louisville in their previous matchup back in February by a conclusive 84-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Duke since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Duke has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.