Who's Playing
Virginia Cavaliers @ Louisville Cardinals
Current Records: Virginia 8-9, Louisville 13-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN2
- Ticket Cost: $24.24
What to Know
The experts are predicting a (big) win for Louisville on Saturday. They and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. The Cavaliers are crawling into this match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Cardinals will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.
Last Tuesday, Louisville got the win against Syracuse by a conclusive 85-61.
Among those leading the charge was Chucky Hepburn, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus seven assists. Those six threes gave him a new career-high. Another player making a difference was James Scott, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Virginia lost 54-52 to SMU on a last-minute jump shot From Kevin Miller.
Virginia's loss came about despite a quality game from Blake Buchanan, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 15 rebounds. Buchanan had some trouble finding his footing against Stanford on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Less helpful for Virginia was Isaac McKneely's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.
Louisville is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for Virginia, they now have a losing record at 8-9.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Louisville hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 61. The only thing between Louisville and another offensive beatdown is Virginia. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Everything went Louisville's way against Virginia in their previous matchup two weeks ago, as Louisville made off with a 70-50 win. Will Louisville repeat their success, or does Virginia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Louisville is a big 16-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinals, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 13.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 129.5 points.
Series History
Virginia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.
- Jan 04, 2025 - Louisville 70 vs. Virginia 50
- Jan 27, 2024 - Virginia 69 vs. Louisville 52
- Jan 03, 2024 - Virginia 77 vs. Louisville 53
- Mar 04, 2023 - Virginia 75 vs. Louisville 60
- Feb 15, 2023 - Virginia 61 vs. Louisville 58
- Mar 09, 2022 - Virginia 51 vs. Louisville 50
- Mar 05, 2022 - Virginia 71 vs. Louisville 61
- Jan 24, 2022 - Virginia 64 vs. Louisville 52
- Mar 06, 2021 - Virginia 68 vs. Louisville 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - Virginia 57 vs. Louisville 54