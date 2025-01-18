Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Virginia 8-9, Louisville 13-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The experts are predicting a (big) win for Louisville on Saturday. They and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. The Cavaliers are crawling into this match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Cardinals will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, Louisville got the win against Syracuse by a conclusive 85-61.

Among those leading the charge was Chucky Hepburn, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus seven assists. Those six threes gave him a new career-high. Another player making a difference was James Scott, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Virginia lost 54-52 to SMU on a last-minute jump shot From Kevin Miller.

Virginia's loss came about despite a quality game from Blake Buchanan, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 15 rebounds. Buchanan had some trouble finding his footing against Stanford on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Less helpful for Virginia was Isaac McKneely's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Louisville is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for Virginia, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Louisville hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 61. The only thing between Louisville and another offensive beatdown is Virginia. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything went Louisville's way against Virginia in their previous matchup two weeks ago, as Louisville made off with a 70-50 win. Will Louisville repeat their success, or does Virginia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Louisville is a big 16-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinals, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.