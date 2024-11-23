Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Louisville and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 35-27 lead against Winthrop.

Louisville has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Winthrop 4-2, Louisville 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Winthrop has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Louisville Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The Eagles have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Winthrop is headed into the match having just posted their closest victory since January 6th on Sunday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past NC Central 77-75.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 55 points in their last contest, Louisville made sure to put some points up on the board against Bellarmine on Tuesday. Louisville steamrolled past Bellarmine 100-68. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-27.

Louisville got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Terrence Edwards Jr. out in front who went 10 for 14 en route to 26 points. Edwards Jr.'s performance made up for a slower game against Tennessee two weeks ago. Another player making a difference was Kasean Pryor, who earned 21 points plus seven rebounds.

Winthrop's win bumped their record up to 4-2. As for Louisville, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Winthrop hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.8 points per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Winthrop must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they're up against. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Louisville is a big 17.5-point favorite against Winthrop, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

