Winthrop Eagles @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Winthrop 4-2, Louisville 2-1

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Winthrop has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Louisville Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The Eagles have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Winthrop is headed into the match having just posted their closest victory since January 6th on Sunday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past NC Central 77-75.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 55 points in their last contest, Louisville made sure to put some points up on the board against Bellarmine on Tuesday. Louisville steamrolled past Bellarmine 100-68. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-27.

Louisville got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Terrence Edwards Jr. out in front who went 10 for 14 en route to 26 points. Edwards Jr.'s performance made up for a slower game against Tennessee last Saturday. Another player making a difference was Kasean Pryor, who earned 21 points plus seven rebounds.

Winthrop's win bumped their record up to 4-2. As for Louisville, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Winthrop has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 43.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.