Who's Playing

Eureka Red Devils @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Eureka 0-1, Loyola Chi. 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Loyola Chi. is 3-0 against Eureka since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Loyola Chi. Ramblers will host the Eureka Red Devils at 2:00 p.m. ET at Gentile Arena. The Red Devils took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Ramblers, who come in off a win.

Loyola Chi. is headed into the game having just posted their biggest victory since December 30, 2023 on Thursday. Everything went their way against Detroit as Loyola Chi. made off with an 87-65 win. The Ramblers were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Loyola Chi.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Miles Rubin, who scored ten points along with five rebounds and three blocks. The dominant performance also gave Rubin a new career-high in assists (four). Sheldon Edwards Jr. was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points.

Loyola Chi. was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Detroit only posted ten.

Eureka kicked off their season on the road on Thursday and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: Eureka lost to Indiana State, and Eureka lost bad. The score wound up at 93-48. The Red Devils were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-29.

Everything came up roses for Loyola Chi. against Eureka in their previous matchup back in November of 2017, as the squad secured a 96-69 victory. Does Loyola Chi. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eureka turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Loyola Chi. has won all of the games they've played against Eureka in the last 9 years.