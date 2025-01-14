Halftime Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 44-43 margin from American's win over Loyola Maryland in their previous head-to-head back in February of 2024. American has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Loyola Maryland 39-19.

American has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: American 8-9, Loyola Maryland 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the American Eagles and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Reitz Arena. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, American was able to grind out a solid victory over Bucknell, taking the game 68-58.

Matt Rogers was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 10 en route to 20 points plus four steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (80%). Another player making a difference was Greg Jones, who had 14 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland skirted by Navy 75-74 on Saturday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Braeden Speed with 3 seconds left in the second quarter.

Loyola Maryland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Veljko Ilic, who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and two steals, and Jacob Theodosiou, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points. Ilic had some trouble finding his footing against Army on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

American's win bumped their record up to 8-9. As for Loyola Maryland, their victory bumped their record up to 7-8.

American is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: American is playing on the road, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

American and Loyola Maryland were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but American came up empty-handed after a 44-43 loss. Can American avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Loyola Maryland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

American has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.